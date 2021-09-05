Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 50 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,769,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $252.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

