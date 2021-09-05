88,171 Shares in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 60.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

