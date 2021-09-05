Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,366,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $249.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.14. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

