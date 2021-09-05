Sei Investments Co. Purchases 16,402 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of YETI worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on YETI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

