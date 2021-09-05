Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,636 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

