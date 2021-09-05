$0.15 EPS Expected for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42.

In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,097,060 shares of company stock worth $122,053,482 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

