Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

EQNR stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

