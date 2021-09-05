Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,453,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after buying an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after buying an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after buying an additional 434,045 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIAGEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.51.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

