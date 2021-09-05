Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

