3,300 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ITT by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITT opened at $93.95 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

