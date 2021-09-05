Swiss National Bank Buys 40,700 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $74,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after purchasing an additional 156,111 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $179,560,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $118.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

