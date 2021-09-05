The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) CFO Sells $53,853.50 in Stock

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Community Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Equities analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

