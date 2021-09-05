The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) CFO Sells $53,853.50 in Stock

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Community Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.
The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Equities analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Community Financial
The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.