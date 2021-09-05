American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $65,580.41 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 5th, Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20.

NYSE AMWL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

