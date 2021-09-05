Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director Buys $75,978.14 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

E Stanley Oneal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of Clearway Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,798 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 224,236 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

