Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Novavax worth $60,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX opened at $251.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,064 shares of company stock worth $17,972,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.