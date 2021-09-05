DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

