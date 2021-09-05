Swiss National Bank Acquires 56,302 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $70,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

