Bbva USA Invests $180,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 17.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $453,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at $278.28 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.00. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

