Bbva USA Makes New $191,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

