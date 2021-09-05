Bbva USA Invests $204,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flowserve by 34.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,203,000 after acquiring an additional 358,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flowserve by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $37,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

