PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.20% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of XSD opened at $206.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average of $184.31.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.