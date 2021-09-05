VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 42.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $53,362,000.

SMH stock opened at $273.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $163.57 and a 1 year high of $275.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.52.

