Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 8,450 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,869,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,526,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 953,698 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.