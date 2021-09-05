Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 52,786 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,786 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 217,994 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 211,510 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,677,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

