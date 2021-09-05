Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,026 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $301.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $304.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.78 and its 200-day moving average is $254.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.