Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,912 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,273,000 after purchasing an additional 204,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.