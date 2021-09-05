Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

