Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waters by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Waters by 6.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Waters by 11.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Waters by 1.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $423.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $424.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

