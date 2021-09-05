Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,948 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,807,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,997,000 after purchasing an additional 526,700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.39.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.