Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

AVB opened at $232.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.61 and its 200 day moving average is $204.43. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

