Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 69.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 65,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $713,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,716,801 shares of company stock worth $19,012,048 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

