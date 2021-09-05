GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $417,000 Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

