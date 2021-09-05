Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.26 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

