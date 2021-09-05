Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,415 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 50,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

