Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Murphy USA by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 80,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $159.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.82.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

