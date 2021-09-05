Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA opened at $159.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

