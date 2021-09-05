Teza Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,928 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

