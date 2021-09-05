$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $333.60 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

