Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.66 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $13.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $679.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

