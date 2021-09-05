$50.13 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report sales of $50.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $85.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $191.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $827,000. Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.