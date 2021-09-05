Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,293 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

K stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

