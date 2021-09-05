J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

