PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,415. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.