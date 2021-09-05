J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,422,000 after purchasing an additional 94,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 471,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.