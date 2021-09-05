FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

