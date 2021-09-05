FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

