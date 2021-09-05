FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 720 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,360,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

