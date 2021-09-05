Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil Sells 15,380 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 15,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,794,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter.

LOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

