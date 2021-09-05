FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,982,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth $395,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 11.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,395,000 after purchasing an additional 220,792 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 16.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.61, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.