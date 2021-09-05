Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.43

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €49.43 ($58.15) and traded as low as €47.25 ($55.58). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €47.69 ($56.11), with a volume of 1,379,207 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.09.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.